N, 15.07.2021
Tänane leht
Tellimine
Uudiskiri
Kuuluta
Klienditugi
Reklaam
Vihje
RUS
ENG

MTV toob tagasi populaarse kodutuuride saate «Cribs»

MTV. FOTO: Igor Golovniov / Shutterstock

«Hello MTV, welcome to my crib!» («Tere MTV, tere tulemast minu hälli!») – Kas mäletad seda legendaarset lauset?

Artikkel on kuulatav
digipaketi tellijatele
Tellijale Tellijale

Üle 20 aasta hiljem toob MTV tagasi legendaarse saate, kus kuulsused oma kodusid tutvustasid. Juba on teada, et oma kodusid näitavad Ashlee Simpson, Big Sean, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Martha Stewart, Nicole Polizzi ehk «Snooki» ja Scott Disick.

MTV sisupresidendi ja loovjuhi Nina L. Diaze sõnul ei olnud «Cribs» ainult kuulsustega seotud reality-show'de esimene tutvustaja, vaid lõi ka eeldused selleks, kuidas me tänapäeval sotsiaalmeedias suhtleme. «Nüüd toome selle teed rajanud sarja tagasi.»

Tagasi üles
Back