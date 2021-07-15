MTV toob tagasi populaarse kodutuuride saate «Cribs»
«Hello MTV, welcome to my crib!» («Tere MTV, tere tulemast minu hälli!») – Kas mäletad seda legendaarset lauset?
«Hello MTV, welcome to my crib!» («Tere MTV, tere tulemast minu hälli!») – Kas mäletad seda legendaarset lauset?
Üle 20 aasta hiljem toob MTV tagasi legendaarse saate, kus kuulsused oma kodusid tutvustasid. Juba on teada, et oma kodusid näitavad Ashlee Simpson, Big Sean, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Martha Stewart, Nicole Polizzi ehk «Snooki» ja Scott Disick.