25 aastat seisnud konservi avanud mees sai jubeda üllatuse osaliseks

25-aastat avamist oodanud nuudliroa purgi sisu ei olnud päris see, mida selle avaja oodanud oli.
Twitteri kasutaja Matt avastas 25-aastat avamata nuudliroa purgi. Uudishimu sai temast võitu ning mees otsustas roostetanud purgi avada, et näha kuivõrd hästi see ajaproovile vastu on pannud.
I put the can opener to work, unsettled by the rust, but emboldened by the lack of noxious fumes. I turn the knob and wince, unable to rule out the possibility that the contents have mutated into something alive & malevolent. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/IBmJXBWZI2— Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020
Ettevaatlikult purki avades täheldas Matt, et oodatud ebameeldivate aroomide asemel ei tükkinud ta ninna mitte ühtegi eemaletõukavat lõhna, vahendab kitchen.nine.com.au.
They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk. Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/W5WqQ7wEHs— Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020
Purki avades oli Matt äraootaval seisukohal. Saanud lõpuks kaane pealt leidis ta purgi seest tahkunud massi, mis oli segunenud tinapurgi seintelt eraldunud roostega.
I think I notice something, but consult the label on the can to be sure. Indeed, there's poor Spider-Man, trapped in this godforsaken toxic monstrosity. I'm sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability.— Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020
Thank you all for taking this journey with me. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/6UcfRcN9tz
Uudishimu täis mehel õnnestus tahkunud massi seest ka üks algupärane Spidermani nuudlitükk välja sõeluda. Mees luges sellega oma eksperimendi lõppenuks.