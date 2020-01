Pereema suutis väga väikese eelarvega ilmetule köögile kadestusväärse ilme anda

PIC BY CATERS NEWS (PICTURED the finished kitchen, which cost just £140 to transform) A thrifty mum has saved thousands of pounds transforming her kitchen for just £140. Rachel Hartley, 48, used budget buys to give the kitchen its professional look and has fooled her friends and family into thinking it's worth thousands of pounds. The mum-of-three from Blackley, Manchester, said she wanted to update her kitchen after having it for 13 years. She said: "I've had my kitchen for over ten years and it was starting to look a bit frayed. The plastic was peeling off the doors and there were lots of scratches on the work surfaces. SEE CATERS COPY

FOTO: Caters News Agency/Caters News Agency