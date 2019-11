Jõulupuu tõttu kriitikarahe alla sattunud pereema: ma lihtsalt improviseerisin

Last years Christmas tree 🤣 We where going away for 2 weeks and I couldn’t and didn’t have time to do the washing... so Like any creative person... I improvise 💁🏼‍♀️ I left it up for 2 weeks... @thebaysidedentist wasn’t impressed 🤪 . . When do you put your Christmas tree up and take it down? . Do you have fake or real?

A post shared by Jessie Roberts (@sincerelymumsy) on Nov 12, 2019 at 1:52pm PST