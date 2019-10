Bakteritest kubisev detail, mis paljudes kodudes aastateks tähelepanuta on jäänud

✨TUESDAYS TIP ✨ . Good Morning It’s another cleaning tip from me that helps with the build up of grime and limescale on your shower head. . Place the shower head in a small plastic food bag and then fill with white wine vinegar and warm water tie or use an elastic band and leave to soak for a few hours. . The results will be amazing ✨✨✨ . . . #cleaning #chores #mumslife #showerhead #lovetoclean #cleaningexpert #cleaningduties #keepitclean #cleanup #shower #cleaningproducts #fresh #shinny #bathroom #blogger #columnist #lifestyle #queenofclean #homehacks #original #cleaningtips #houseclean #cleanhouse #happyhouse #organiser #showerhead #homemaker #whitewinevinegar #homesweethome #instadaily

