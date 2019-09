Norskamisest priiks: NASA teadlased esitlevad hea une saladust

Want one of these in every room! Did you know the pineapple plant is one of the most purifying plants by night?! Most plants produce oxygen during the day (photosynthesis) but this bad boy does it by night (crassulacean acid metabolism).🌛Studies prove how it strongly improves the air quality and thus contributes to better sleep by reducing sleep apnea or some snoring symptoms! 😴

A post shared by Cherry Essentials (@cherryssentials) on Nov 10, 2017 at 3:52am PST