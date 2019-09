Fotod: pere on sunnitud oma maja lammutama, sest see on piirkonda liiga modernse välimusega

Arcady house in Cley Next The Sea in Norfolk. See SWNS story SWCApool. A West End theatre producer has been ordered to knock down his £800,000 seaside retreat which has been dubbed 'the Travelodge hotel' by miffed neighbours. Adam Spiegel, 51, and his wife Charlotte, 49, were handed a notice by a council to demolish their house and fill in a swimming pool because they breached planning rules. Spiegel, who produces London West End shows The Mousetrap and Motown The Musical, has been told he must demolish it within nine months of September 3. The striking building known as the Arcady house in the village of Cley next to Sea in Norfolk, has sparked a wave of complaints.

