Fotod: naine võttis oma igava vannitoaga soodsalt ette midagi täiesti hämmastavat

PIC FROM Caters News - (PICTURED: Dawn Flanagan’s bathroom now) - A mum-of-two has transformed her bathroom into a tropical paradise – for only a HUNDRED pounds.Tired of the ‘boring and dull’ bathroom, Dawn Flanagan, 50, from Essex, first cladded the bathroom on the cheap five years ago – and has been looking for inspiration since, in order to brighten what had become a dark room.Determined to keep the makeover on the cheap, Dawn sought to adapt the already existing bath, shower and facilities in the room.SEE CATERS COPY

FOTO: Caters News / Caters News