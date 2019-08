Mida arvata? Vaidlus värvitooni üle on Instagrami marru ajanud

It's hard to look beyond @tuskerthemountaindoodle here but the beautiful #BlueGray door almost had our attention, we promise! This relaxed shade has an almost magical quality of gently shifting between blue and grey depending on the light and time of day. #FaBFrontDoors

A post shared by Farrow & Ball (@farrowandball) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT