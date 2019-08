IKEA kiidab: 4 silmapaistvat meisterdustööd, mille kallal koduomanikud usinalt nokitsenud on

Just because the toys go away, doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. @bellybambinobasket customises their FLÅDIS baskets with quirky character motifs, making the tidy up just as fun as the play time. We love it when customers make our products their own! Show us your personal touches by mentioning us @IKEAUK and using #IKEAatmine #WonderfulEveryday #FunInFunctional #PersonalTouches #ToyStorage #NoMessNoStress #MyHumbleAbode

A post shared by IKEA UK (@ikeauk) on Aug 20, 2019 at 9:01am PDT