Mida arvata: sisekujundaja ebatavaline lähenemine köögile paneb muigama

I listened to an @lcdqla legends design panel on Wednesday about breaking design rules moderated by @josaltz . I "sort of" broke one here by putting a flush mount on my kitchen ceiling (instead of a pendant)... and it works so well for two reasons! 1. The kitchen is small, so a pendant takes up too much visual space (in every photo, it would be blocking something else). 2. This flush mount draws the eye to the gorgeous ceiling and illuminates it in the most beautiful way! @oneroomchallenge 📷 by @zekeruelas

A post shared by Dee Murphy (@murphydeesign) on May 10, 2019 at 9:04am PDT