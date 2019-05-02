Uus magamistoatrend pakub lohutust neile, kel voodi tegemise harjumus puudub

Voodi tegemata jätmine on nüüd, vastupidiselt eelnevalt levinud tavadele ja arusaamadele, sisustusmaailma oma lummusesse haaranud.
Moraali lugemise tund on möödas – nüüd võib südamerahus hommikuti oma voodi tegemata jätta. Tegemata voodite võlu avastanud sisekujundusmaailm muust ei räägigi.
Pead tõstev trend ei ole kõigile, küll aga pakub see südamerahu ja lohutust neile, kes pole voodi tegemise peent kunsti veel omandanud, vahendab realsimple.com.
Et aga voodi igal päeval nädalast nägus välja näeks, tuleb esmalt veidi eeltööd teha. Silmapaistva voodi retsepti kuuluvad näiteks eriilmelised padjad, tekstiilid ning nende kihiti ladumine. Samuti toetab tegemata voodi kontseptsiooni huvitav voodipeatsi, mis tähelepanu endale tõmbab. Ka värvide ja tekstiilidega on võimalik luua magamistuba, mis tegemata voodi korral hajutab tähelepanu ning juhib pilgud eemale.
