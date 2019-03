Enne ja pärast: väsinud ilmega uberikust sai imetlusväärne magamiskamber

Totally Renovated our Sons bedroom! The before photo ⬅️is what the room looked like when we purchased our home. This could possibly have been the worst before bedroom in history! Who paints a ceiling Fluoro green?!?! 🤮Our Billy requested a beach themed room so this is what we came up with. So calm and peaceful now 🙏🏽 xxx Deb #home #homedecor #bedroom #bedroomdecor #beforeandafter #beach #calm #lovethisspace #renovation #houserenovation #boys #boysbedroom #love #macrame #homebeautiful @homebeautiful bed @harveynormanau quilt cover @targetaus bedside cabinet @livingemporium OLD FISHING BUOY WAS MY GRANDFATHERS 💙 I had the macrame hanger made by @oscarandeve

