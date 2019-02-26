Ootamatu värvitoon pürgib neutraalsete toonide ridadesse

Neutraalsete värvitoonide read on nüüd ühe tooni võrra rikkamad.
Neutraalsete värvitoonideta ei kujutaks me interjööre ilmselt ettegi. Need mitte ainult ei rõhuta ümbritsevat sisustust ja mööblitükke, vaid seovad kogu eluruumi ühtseks tervikuks. Rõõmsavärvilised toonid on küll silmale ilus vaadata, ent need tõmbavad reeglina muudelt detailidelt kogu tähelepanu endale.
2019. aastal tervitab sisekujundusmaailm neutraalsete värvitoonide ridades seni veel üsna tundmatut värvitooni - rohelist, täpsemalt salvei- ning magnooliarohelist, vahendab mydomaine.co.uk.
Neutraalne roheline on beežikate ja hallide kõrval oluliselt silmapaistvam ning särtsakam. Sisekujundajail on terve rodu häid põhjuseid, miks neutraalset rohelist oma eluruumides katsetada. Olemuselt malbe roheline maandab asjatundjate sõnul nii pingeid kui stressi. Lisaks sütitab neutraalne roheline inimese loovust ja vaimu.
