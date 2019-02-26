Ootamatu värvitoon pürgib neutraalsete toonide ridadesse

Character. That's the word I use to describe so many things in our home. It's not worn or old or damaged. It just has character 🤷‍♀️ These stairs have character. When I ripped up the carpet, and staples, and SO many nails, I was daunted by the condition of our stairs. New treads and skirting were NOT in the budget, so with about $100 worth of patching materials and paint, I was able to breathe new life and *character* into these stairs. All details and sources are #ontheblog - just search for “stairs” . . . . . . . . . . . . #byebyecarpet #magnoliagreen #bhgididit #paintedstairs #magnolia #fixerupper #fixerupperstyle #farmhouselove #farmhousefresh #farmhousedecor #farmhouse #farmhousestyle #homedecor #decorinspiration #decorinspo #makingahouseahome #designonadime #diyanddecorate #myneutralspace #lovethehomeyouhave #imaremodelaholic #neutraldecor #myhousebeautiful #cottagestyle #diyaddict #stairs #greendecor #renovation #stairway

A post shared by The Crazy Craft Lady (@crazycraftladyblog) on Feb 21, 2019 at 9:07am PST