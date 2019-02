Fotod: magamistuba peab olema just seda värvi

This VELVET WRAPPED #yellow #fourposter is totally vibing with our #sunnytexassunday ☀️ I absolutely love the idea of wrapping fabric around wooden furniture, don’t you?? I need to try it soon! Love your design @changoandco 🍋💛🐝 #upholsteredbed #bedrooms #yellowbedroom #happydesign #optimism #srstudio

A post shared by Shelly Rosenberg Studio, LLC (@shellyrosenberg) on Oct 28, 2018 at 9:53am PDT