Kokkuhoidlik koduperenaine leidis suurepärase alternatiivi nõudepesuvahendile

I just finished a month of using bar soap for dishwashing, and I must say I‘m sold - I don’t care if I never see liquid dish soap again. The block I’ve been using is an olive oil based soap, much like the traditional Savon de Marseille that’s been made and used in the Mediterranean for a thousand years. It’s sudsy, nontoxic, easy to use, gentle on the skin, and comes plastic-package free. I just rub my hand brush in it and go to town on my dishes. It’s pretty too! I’ll tag a few shops that sell Savon de Marseille - no affiliation with them, I just know someone will ask for recommendations. Also, this soap usually comes in two colors. The greenish blocks are made of olive oil; the white ones are sometimes made of palm oil. So if that’s important to you, be sure to peep at the ingredients. ••• And thank you, @mamaeatsplants, @zerowastechica, and @thelittleredheart for always inspiring me. I learn so much from all of you! ♥️

