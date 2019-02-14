Kuue lapse ema on loonud väikese eelarvega uskumatu kodu oma perele

Kuue lapse ema teab, mille arvelt silm kinni pigistada ning kuidas väikesest eelarvest hoolimata oma kodu kaunilt sisustada.
Ameerika Ühendriikide Idaho osariigist pärit Kelli Bateman vaimustab internetti oma tabavate meistri- ning kätetöödega. Taaskasutuse usku 34-aastane pereema on oma kodu sisustades tuhandeid kui mitte kümneid tuhandeid eurosid säästnud ning seda kõike oma osavate käte arvelt, vahendab dailymail.co.uk.
Hidey Ho Buddies! Thanks for weighing in on stories today about whether or not I should paint the connecting wall the Peppercorn also! I think I'm going to do it! Love you guys, & love this community! It has been so wonderful for me to form connections with you! I love that I can bounce ideas around with you, and you guys share back with me! You guys are the best! (Paint color is Sherwin Williams Peppercorn lightened 50%) Clock and sign is from @hobbylobby
Batemani kodu on imetabav näide sellest, kuidas väheste vahendite abil on võimalik luua midagi tõeliselt suursugust. Naise meisterdused ning projektid on sealjuures seinast seina – ta on meisterdanud nii hularõngast lühtreid kui voodilinast seinakatteid. Kuldsete kätega naise sisekujundus muutub vastavalt hooajale ning kõik nipsasjakesed ning sisustuslahendused valmivad tema enda eestvedamisel.
Happy Monday! 💓 I worked on bringing in some Valentine touches to Taylees room today (see my stories for the walk through!) I also brought the DIY Hula Hoop Chandelier into her bedroom! ❤️ And I really like it in here! I've saved the tutorial to my highlights, for those interested in making one! (Scroll to the right of my saved highlights to find it)😉 Hope everyone has a wonderful evening!
«Mu pea on pidevalt tulvil uutest ideedest, seega ma olen tihti muudatuste lainel,» rääkis pereema väljaandele dailymail.co.uk.