Naise meisterdatud šikk küünlahoidja hämmastab internetti

Reduce,reuse, recycle! Here’s a DIY idea that you will see from time to time on my IG posts. I saved up so many of these and have use them for decor all around my house.There’s so many ways you can transform them. My husband buys the BIG jars from @samsclub because I go through them like crazy. I use fake flickering candles (they are safer and my son also loves to touch real candles). You can get the rope to glue at the rim from @dollartree! . Tip: its super easy to remove the label from the SamsClub Pickle Jars. I peel it myself and any extra sticky residue left on the jar can easily be removed with VERY hot running water or you can let it soak in hot water with dish soap. You can easily take it off with your fingers after but a soft dish sponge can also help scrub it off. This always worked for me with glass jars. Some people suggested Goo Gone. I have never tried it but will look into it. . . #diy #diyhomedecor #picklejars #glass #glassvase #farmhouse #farmhousestyle #farmhousedecor #diyfarmhouse #farmhousediy #diyfarmhousedecor #diydecor#diylantern #jarlantern#lantern #targetdollarspot #bullseyesplayground #bullseyeplayground #targetfinds #samsclub #homedecor#homedecorinspo #decorating #ilovepickles#dollartree#dollartreefinds#decorationideas #decorationonabudget#decoratingonabudget#reuse

