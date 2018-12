Järglasteta vanapoiss müüb 80 aastat perekonnareliikviaks olnud kuuske

Steve Rose with his vintage 1930s Christmas tree and decorations from the 1950s. A man who's treasured the humble family Christmas tree that's been part of his life since he was born is finally parting company with the 80-year-old festive heirloom. See SWNS story SWMDtree. The tree, bought at Woolworths in the 1930s, has been in Steve Rose's life at Christmas for every one of his 74 years. As a child, he remembers his mother decorating it and, though his parents are long gone, he has maintained the tradition. The sparse affair, one of the first mass-produced trees ever made for the famous department store, will be sold at Derbyshire's Hansons Auctioneers on December 18 along with more of Steve's festive collectables - 1950s Woolworths Christmas tree lights, still in their original box, baubles and glow-in-the-dark icicles. For Steve, from Syston, Leicestershire, it's time to say goodbye and give someone else the opportunity to create a simple, vintage Christmas. For him, a festive season without excess produced plenty of happiness when he was a boy.

FOTO: Hansons / SWNS.com / Hansons / SWNS.com