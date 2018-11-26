Enne ja pärast: ajast ja arust vannituba muutub tundmatuseni

Ameeriklanna Shavonda Gardneri kuus nädalat tagasi alustatud uuenduskuur ei ole küll veel sajaprotsendiliselt valmis, ent esimesed tulemused on juba paljulubavad.
Shavonda Gardner alustas kuus nädalat tagasi uuenduskuuriga oma vannitoas. Kuigi valminud ruum on Gardneri sõnul vaid 85 protsendi ulatuses valmis, on see juba praegu imetabane näide sellest, kuidas väikesele ruumile mõtteliselt ruutmeetreid ning avarust juurde lisada.
Renovation Realities. Current bathroom view.
Naine soovis oma 1940. aastatel kerkinud maja eripära ning arhitektuurilisi iseärasusi rõhutada, vahendab apartmenttherapy.com. Samuti oli Shavonda jaoks tähtis loomuliku valguse olemasolu. Akendeta eluruumi paigaldati katuseaken, mis lisaks päevavalgusele toob nüüd kümblusruumi ka oluliselt värskema õhu.
Today was hella messy....and also hella lit!! Game changin stuff happenin over in #thecottagebungalow y'all. I can't even stand it.
Valguse kõrval oli Shavonda järgmiseks murelapseks hoiuruumi puudumine. Niisiis soetas naine mõned riiulid ning korvikesed, millest Shavonda viimased osavalt valamu alla peitis.
Good Morning and Happy Thursday friends! I've said it before and I'll say it again....just because you live small it doesn't mean you can have big bold style. Thank you so much for all the love on my @oneroomchallenge reveal. Legit got the best sleep of my life last night. Now for coffee so I can tackle my inbox. Hope everyone is off to a great one.
Valminud vannitoas käib ajatu elegants käsikäes modernse lihtsusega. Seintele paigaldatud kirju tapeet tasakaalustab suurepäraselt ülejäänud ruumi värvigammat. Omajagu eripära lisavad hoolikalt valitud nipsasjakesed ning sisustusdetailid.
Good Morning and Happy @oneroomchallenge reveal day!! Anyone whose been through one knows enduring a bathroom is no easy feat. Throw in a bathroom renovation of the ONLY bathroom in the house and mix in a TON of DIY aspects and holy hell is it not for the faint of heart. Our bathroom has been transformed and all the details (mystery wallpaper included) are up on the blog today. It took a village to make this happen. Neighbors let us use their showers, friends brought us dinners, friends let me borrow tools and helped me install shiplap, and my bestie @nubiinteriors even flew from Memphis to help me get it done. We made it. Barely. Sorta. Y'all. Tired doesn't even begin to describe how I feel right now. I could sleep for an entire week. There's still a bit left to do but I'm so happy to have a much more functional space for our family.