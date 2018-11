Lance Martin's property in Hemsby, Norfolk just after the storms that ruined the other houses on the cliff edge. Lance's home was the only one to survive the Beast from the East storms on a crumbling cliff but has been told to stop carrying out work to protect his home. See SWNS Cambridge copy SWCAcliff:A resident whose cliff-top property was the only one to survive the Beast from the East storms on a crumbling cliff has been told to stop carrying out work to protect his home. Lance Martin, 60, had been using a mechanical digger to transfer concrete blocks and piling up sand to protect his home ahead of winter.This comes after a number of houses perched on a cliff edge were evacuated and demolished due to the aftermath from the Beast from the East, in March this year.

FOTO: SWNS.com / SWNS.com