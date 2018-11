Üksikema ehitas interneti abil nelja ja poole kuuga väga omapärase elamise

A girl with a restless nature needs a life to accomodate. I never felt settled in a rental so moving every year or two got expensive. I never found my place & needed more space. Now I feel like the world is my backyard 🍃🌲🌱🌼🌹🌻 Hello Spring//Hello adventure @project.vanlife @vanlife.magazine . . . #vanlife #travels #begin #now #australain #spring #homeowner #😛 #adventure #minimalist #nomad #girl #project #happiness #follow #your #heart #wilderness #explorer #free #spirit #homeonwheels #bus #life #justdoit #healthy #active #outdoor #lifestyle #vegan

A post shared by Charlie & Ollie (@charlieisnotmyname) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:29pm PDT