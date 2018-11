Napp pääsemine: hiiglaslik jääkamakas maandus vahetult enne magamaminekut mehe voodil

The hole left in the roof of Jamie Shean's house in Bristol after it was hit by falling ice. See SWNS story SWBRice; A man says he is lucky to be alive after a giant boulder of ICE crashed through his roof and landed his bed - just before he was going to turn in. Jamie Shean was watching television in his rented flat with his friend Rob Jarvis when they heard an ''explosion'' in his bedroom. The pair rushed upstairs at around 10.15pm on Saturday expecting to find a stray firework had smashed through his bedroom window. But they were met with a huge, gaping hole through the roof and the ceiling, with a roof joist hanging down.

FOTO: Bristol Post / SWNS.com / Bristol Post / SWNS.com