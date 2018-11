Fotod: seiklusjanus paar rajas kodu üsna ebaharilikku kohta

The old Hovis bread delivery lorry before Martin Hill, 38, and Iona Stewart’s, 27, £20,000 conversion .See national news story NNhovis. A couple have spent £20,000 creating their dream home - in the back of an old bread lorry. Martin Hill, 38, and Iona Stewart, 27, shared pictures of the project on Facebook and were stunned by the responses. The pair met while doing a season in the French Alps, which they now do every winter to snowboard. Now they travel Europe in the old Hovis lorry - and have no plans to settle down yet.

FOTO: Martin Hill/SWNS.COM / Martin Hill/SWNS.COM