10 minutiks üksinda jäetud mudilased tekitasid majapidamises kaose

Pics by Caters News - (Pictured: Emma Howes finds house trashed in paint by two children ) - Two troublesome toddlers covered their whole upstairs landing, bathroom and bedroom in paint including their baby sisters FACE. As Emma Howes did a load of washing at home in Witney, Oxford, on August 15, two of her three children, Hollie, four, and Evie, two, slipped away. After just ten minutes of concentration, the 24-year-old mum realised her kids have disappeared and runs upstairs to be greeted by utter devastation. SEE CATERS COPY

FOTO: CATERS NEWS / Caters News Agency