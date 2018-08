12 aastat ula peal olnud sõrmus leiti porgandipeenrast

Lin and Dave Keitch reunited with the lost ring. See SWNS story SWCARROTT; A RING lost in its owner's garden 12 years ago has turned up - on a carrott. Lin Keitch couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted the ring for the first time since 2006 after her keen gardener husband Dave dug up some vegetables for lunch. Lin, who was given the gold ring with a heart-shaped amethyst stone by Dave for her 40th birthday, said: "The carrot had grown into the ring. It must be a chance in a million. "Dave dug up the carrots and threw them in a tub outside the back door without noticing anything. "I picked them up and put them in a bowl of water to wash along with some potatoes and then saw the ring in front of me. "It was so amazing. I couldn't believe my eyes. It was great to get my ring back after all those years. "When Dave came in, I said, 'Guess what I've found - look' and he said, 'I've looked for that every time I've done that garden'." It was the couple's daughter, Sarah, now 37, who actually lost the item of jewellery in their garden in School Road, Monkton Heathfield.

FOTO: thisisthewestcountry / SWNS.com / thisisthewestcountry / SWNS.com