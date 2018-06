Naine pidi naabri survel äsjavalminud terrassi lammutama

Winefrede Duffy from Bolton, Lancs., was taken to court over decking in her garden that was 40cm too high - Pictured is her new decking built at the correct level. See ROSS PARRY story RPYDECKING : A mother-of-one was bizarrely dragged to court over DECKING in her back garden -- which was 40 centimetres too high. Winefrede Duffy, 59, was slapped her with a hefty fine and forced to dismantle and rebuild the decking - which cost £2,500 to originally fit - so it's in line with the permitted level. Despite complying with the ruling, the retired former Bolton Council employee says she has been left "disappointed and bewildered" by the prosecution. The 10m square decking was installed without objection after consulting with neighbours, claims Winefrede. 4 June 2018.

FOTO: SWNS.com / SWNS.com