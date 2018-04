Kogukonnaaktivistist mehel keelati linna maa pealt muru niitmine

John Hyde outside his home in Selby, North Yorks. See Ross Parry story RPYGRASS: A disgruntled grandad-of-seven has been told to stop cutting a patch of grass next to his home on health and safety grounds - despite mowing it for 12 YEARS. John Hyde, 61, has been left heartbroken after his local 'killjoy' council forbade him from tending to a 10ft strip of turf located just six feet away from his front door. Thorpe Willoughby Parish Council, North Yorks., has demanded the strip of land alongside his four-bed £220,000 home is left to council workers.

FOTO: Alex Cousins / SWNS.com / Alex Cousins / SWNS.com