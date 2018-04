Enne ja pärast: ilmetu köök sai kauaoodatud iluravi

In case you missed it I posted our kitchen reveal over the weekend! We completely gutted the space and the transformation is actually kind of unbelievable! 🙀 Swipe 👉🏼 to see the before and you can see the full reveal through the link in my bio! ❤️

A post shared by Tabitha Shakespeare (@tabbilane) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:23am PDT