Fotod: seenekujulised laelambid, mille valmimisel on mängus looduse käsi

Sisekujundaja Sebastian Coxi ja teadlase Ninela Ivanova käe all valminud laelambid mitte ainult ei meenuta seent, vaid on ka seeneniidistiku toel tekkinud, vahendab hunker.com.
Selgub, et seeneniidistikust ning raie- ja puidutöötlemisjäätmetest saab luua materjali, mis struktuurilt ja mõneti ka välimuselt imiteerib nahka.
Noored ei piirdu vaid laelampidega ning on kujundanud ka seeneniidistikust taburetid.
Today opening at Somerset House @designfrontiers is our second show of #LDF17. We're showing our collaboration with Ninela Ivanova; MYCELIUM + TIMBER where we're using fungus to bind wood and make mouldable, lightweight, grown objects. Come and see our adventures into biofacture! #design #sustainability #biofacture #mycelium #wood Photo by @petr_krejci
Sebastian ja Ninela on kulutanud viimased 18 kuud materjali väljatöötamiseks. Koos kavatsetakse ka jätkata ning peagi terve kollektsiooniga välja tulla.
We're installing our temporary laboratory of biofacture in Somerset House. Opening next week, it will present our investigative work into the material relationship between mycelium (fungus) and wood to grow contemporary furniture. We've been working behind the scenes with Design Thinker Ninela Ivanova for more than a year and can't wait to finally reveal MYCELIUM ＋ TIMBER. Join us at Design Frontiers in Somerset House from Monday 18 - Sunday 24.
Nüüdisaegsed ja looduslähedased lambid on kui omaette kunstiteosed, mis rikastavad kodu isikupära ja originaalsusega.
This light is made from mycelium (fungus) and wood, carefully grown in our laboratory. Together with Ninela Ivanova we have spent the last 18 months developing a new composite material using green wood waste bound together with mycelium. This experimental work is on display now as part of Design Frontiers in Somerset House. Visit our temporary lab in the West Wing, room G11. We're open until Sunday. #myceliymtimber #ninelaivanova #designfrontiers #ldf17 #design #innovation #london by Petr Krejci