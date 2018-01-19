reede, 19. jaanuar 2018
«Üürimaksete hilinemise korral on mõistlik kõigepealt üürnikuga ühendust võtta ning selgitada välja maksete viibimise põhjused.»

vandeadvokaat Terje Eipre

Fotod: seenekujulised laelambid, mille valmimisel on mängus looduse käsi

Sebastian Cox ja Ninela Ivanova valmistavad pilkupüüdvaid laelampe ja toole.

FOTO: Pexels / CC0 Licence

Sisekujundaja Sebastian Coxi ja teadlase Ninela Ivanova käe all valminud laelambid mitte ainult ei meenuta seent, vaid on ka seeneniidistiku toel tekkinud, vahendab hunker.com. 

Selgub, et seeneniidistikust ning raie- ja puidutöötlemisjäätmetest saab luua materjali, mis struktuurilt ja mõneti ka välimuselt imiteerib nahka.

Noored ei piirdu vaid laelampidega ning on kujundanud ka seeneniidistikust taburetid.

Sebastian ja Ninela on kulutanud viimased 18 kuud materjali väljatöötamiseks. Koos kavatsetakse ka jätkata ning peagi terve kollektsiooniga välja tulla. 

Nüüdisaegsed ja looduslähedased lambid on kui omaette kunstiteosed, mis rikastavad kodu isikupära ja originaalsusega.

