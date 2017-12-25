Fotod: köögisisustus, millest ammutada ideid uueks aastaks

Inimene piilub ikka naabri eluruumi, et veenduda oma kodu üleolekus ja paremuses. Mõni piilub naabri koju aga vaid selleks, et ammutada inspiratsiooni ja koguda ideid.
Veebilehe thekitchn.com ainetel tutvustame nelja võrdlemisi eriilmelist, ent siiski sarnast kööki, mille sisustuslahendustest tasub tuleval kalendriaastal kindlasti eeskuju võtta.
Disainilt lihtsat kööki on vürtsitatud toolidega, mis püüavad pilku ja kõnetavad ilmselt paljusid. Kontrasti lisavad laelambid on justkui kirsiks tordil, sidudes kogu eluruumi ühtseks tervikuks.
Ka selles, esmapilgul tagasihoidlikus köögis on lisatud isikupära omanäoliste toolide ja laelampide abil.
Ülalolevas köögis on peamiseks pilgupüüdjaks rõõmsavärviline seinaplaat, mis veidi heledavõitu eluruumi silmailu lisab.
Ka selles köögis on fookuses eelkõige mitmekülgselt põnevad toolid ning nendega sümbioosis olevad laelambid. Veidi värvi on sellesse, võrdlemisi värvidevaesesse, kööki toodud aga kirju vaiba abil.