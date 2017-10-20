Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Fotod: elu neoontulede säras

Neoontuled. | FOTO: Pexels / CC0 Licence

Neoonvalgustus on hea võimalus tuua oma majapidamisse veidi eripära ja karakterit. Alljärgnevalt jagame kõige silmapaistvamaid neoontulede väljavõtteid Instagramist.

Neoontuled ja neoonvalgustus on üha suurenev sisustustrend kodudes üle kogu maailma. Kogu inspiratsiooni alljärgnevatest Instagrami postitustest ning kes teab, ehk ümbritseb varsti sindki neoontulede lõputu sära.

Museo del Novecento, #Milan. Exhibition dedicated to Lucio Fontana and Yves Klein. ••• #idpicks

A post shared by •BA in interior design• (@interior.posh) on

