Fotod: elu neoontulede säras

For this week’s #idpicks contest, we want to see your best images of spaces with neon signage! Tag your images and our editors will post their favorites on Instagram and InteriorDesign.net next week. Pictured here, Bar Nou, a Barcelona tapas bar by @maioarchitects, beckons passersby inside with playful neon pictographs in the storefront. . . . by José Hevia @sandow

A post shared by Interior Design Magazine (@interiordesignmag) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT