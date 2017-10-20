Fotod: elu neoontulede säras

Neoonvalgustus on hea võimalus tuua oma majapidamisse veidi eripära ja karakterit. Alljärgnevalt jagame kõige silmapaistvamaid neoontulede väljavõtteid Instagramist.
Neoontuled ja neoonvalgustus on üha suurenev sisustustrend kodudes üle kogu maailma. Kogu inspiratsiooni alljärgnevatest Instagrami postitustest ning kes teab, ehk ümbritseb varsti sindki neoontulede lõputu sära.
Bar Nou, a Barcelona tapas bar by Maio Architects, beckons passersby inside with playful neon pictographs in the storefront.
Google's Irvine office, a bold refresh by Rapt Studio featuring spray-painted cruiser bikes in reception that nods to the nearby Pacific.
Leading British design from Tracey Emin meets Irish style in the lobby of the award-winning Dean Dublin hotel.
neon art in our NOLITA New York City showroom - not only do we have rad concrete finishes, we feature concrete artists from around the world (lighting, furniture, jewelry, candles) - 211 Mott St, NY, NY
DONUTS A film by Bren Anduze. Production design featuring a pink 50s diner set with vintage and retro elements.