Tulus tööots, millega saad eluruumi kauba peale

Ameerika põllumajandusministeerium otsib enda ridadesse kaheks järgmiseks aastaks metsavahti, vahendab goodhousekeeping.com. Kas sa arvad ära, mis võiksid sobiva kandidaadi tööülesanneteks olla?
Unistad rahulikust elust metsade keskel? Ameerika põllumajandusministeerium otsib metsavahti, kes asuks elama pea 600 000-aakrisel maa-alal San Juani metsas.
Milles konks seisneb?
Potentsiaalse kandidaadi tööülesannete seas ei ole iseenesest mitte midagi peadmurdvat. Sobiva inimese kohustuseks on lihtsalt elada ühes ajaloolises metsaonnis ja tagada selle puhtus ja korrashoid. Lisatasude hulka võib arvestada kaunid maastikuvaated, värske õhu ning lõputuna näiva privaatsuse.
