Enneolematu lilleaed, mis lausa pakatab maagiast

Ameerika tätoveerimiskunstnik Kat Von D paistab silma nii oma elustiili kui ka väljaütlemiste poolest. Nüüd on naine lisaks mitmele muule ametile otsustanud kätt proovida ka aianduse valdkonnas.
Kat Von D kujundatud aed räägib iseenda eest. Kui iga teine aed on pungil värvilistest lilleõitest ja lopsakatest viljadest, siis Kat Von D koduaias on rõhk pandud mustale värvigammale. Selline aed ei pruugi päris kõiki aednikke kõnetada, ent teatud müstiline võlu sel siiski on.
It's been about 2 weeks since I've given you guys a garden update from my black garden. These giant black sunflowers are getting closer to blooming - but in the meantime check out how much taller they've gotten!!
Mõte mustadest päevalilledest, võõrasemadest ja liiliatest võib algul küll veidi eemaletõukav olla, ent heites pilgu lõpptulemusele, su arvamus ilmselt muutub.
From my black garden: Pennie Blacks [also nicknamed "Baby Black Eyes"] These flowers were popular amongst the Victorians, and are extremely easy to grow. Like most of the plants in my garden, I grew these sweet little babies from seed, and they just now started to bloom this week! #gothgardening #blackthumb #blackflower
Look who's come out to say hi this morning! From my black garden: Black Dhalia Just read the neatest article about this specific flower and it's meaning. As many of you might already know, flowers have been associated w meaning for ages [aka pink roses represent admiration, white rose = sincerity, purity and yellow rose = friendship]. In the Victorian era, Black Dahlias [unlike most mourning flowers] represented a good wish for a couple + commitment. *side note: the Dahlia is also the national flower of Mexico, and was actually given its name by the director of the Royal Gardens of Madrid in honor of his fellow botanist: Andrew Dahl. #gothgardening #blackflower
Hea lugeja, mida arvad sina sellisest värvivalikust? Kas Eestis leidub kohta mustadele lilleõitele ja põõsastele või jäägu meie aedadesse pigem rõõmsameelsed värvitoonid?
Allikas: popsugar.com