Enneolematu lilleaed, mis lausa pakatab maagiast

kodustiil.postimees.ee toimetaja
FOTO: Lilleõis.

Ameerika tätoveerimiskunstnik Kat Von D paistab silma nii oma elustiili kui ka väljaütlemiste poolest. Nüüd on naine lisaks mitmele muule ametile otsustanud kätt proovida ka aianduse valdkonnas.

Kat Von D kujundatud aed räägib iseenda eest. Kui iga teine aed on pungil värvilistest lilleõitest ja lopsakatest viljadest, siis Kat Von D koduaias on rõhk pandud mustale värvigammale. Selline aed ei pruugi päris kõiki aednikke kõnetada, ent teatud müstiline võlu sel siiski on.

Mõte mustadest päevalilledest, võõrasemadest ja liiliatest võib algul küll veidi eemaletõukav olla, ent heites pilgu lõpptulemusele, su arvamus ilmselt muutub.

From my black garden: Black Heart vine. Need I say more. #gothgardening #blackheart #blackthumb #casavond

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on

Hea lugeja, mida arvad sina sellisest värvivalikust? Kas Eestis leidub kohta mustadele lilleõitele ja põõsastele või jäägu meie aedadesse pigem rõõmsameelsed värvitoonid?

Allikas: popsugar.com

